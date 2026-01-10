Sign up
Photo 4029
the snow returns
a few days of mild weather and our snow was gone…snowed all afternoon and evening today
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
gloria jones
ace
Lovely photo
January 11th, 2026
