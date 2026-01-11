Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4030
11january
For the quote challenge
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5142
photos
203
followers
264
following
1104% complete
View this month »
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
Latest from all albums
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
1022
4029
4030
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th January 2026 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wsl-47
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful light and colors. It makes a beautiful card.
January 12th, 2026
Bill
The days are at least getting longer. Very moody shot.
January 12th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful winter scene and great quote
January 12th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close