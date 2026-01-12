Previous
flag, Lake Huron by amyk
Photo 4031

flag, Lake Huron

an archive photo I converted to b&w as a reminder for the current Artist Challenge…artist is Adrian Vila, his focus is b&w minimalism…challenge goes to the end of January.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
A nicely captured windy day!
January 14th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of beautiful "Old Glory"
January 14th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Love this- I've been trying to find something that fits his description "between places- where nature and man-made meet" but so far no inspiration or opportunity. But I'll keep trying!
January 14th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Brrr
January 14th, 2026  
