Photo 4031
flag, Lake Huron
an archive photo I converted to b&w as a reminder for the current Artist Challenge…artist is Adrian Vila, his focus is b&w minimalism…challenge goes to the end of January.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
4
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5144
photos
203
followers
264
following
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
4031
4032
4026
4027
4028
1022
4029
4030
4031
4032
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
15th September 2019 4:10pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
A nicely captured windy day!
January 14th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of beautiful "Old Glory"
January 14th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love this- I've been trying to find something that fits his description "between places- where nature and man-made meet" but so far no inspiration or opportunity. But I'll keep trying!
January 14th, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
Brrr
January 14th, 2026
