Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4032
Hawk, again
posted a hawk photo last week…since then, he has arrived to the same spot every day, right in front of our house…has a great view of our front yard bird/squirrel feeders, I suspect that is the attraction :)
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5144
photos
203
followers
264
following
1104% complete
View this month »
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
4031
4032
Latest from all albums
4026
4027
4028
1022
4029
4030
4031
4032
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
13th January 2026 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely
January 14th, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
Waiting patiently
January 14th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close