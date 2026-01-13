Previous
Hawk, again by amyk
Photo 4032

Hawk, again

posted a hawk photo last week…since then, he has arrived to the same spot every day, right in front of our house…has a great view of our front yard bird/squirrel feeders, I suspect that is the attraction :)
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely
January 14th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Waiting patiently
January 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact