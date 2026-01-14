Previous
ice coated by amyk
Photo 4033

ice coated

Our weather seems to be a cycle of snow, rain, ice, repeat….
A photo from late December as the pho-jo is low at the moment….
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh amazing
January 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact