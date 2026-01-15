Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4034
icy river, long shadows
forecast for the rest of January calling for extra cold weather, 7F (-13C) this morning…at least the sun was out!
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5146
photos
203
followers
265
following
1105% complete
View this month »
4027
4028
4029
4030
4031
4032
4033
4034
Latest from all albums
4028
1022
4029
4030
4031
4032
4033
4034
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th January 2026 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. Can't believe that you got out in that cold weather.
January 16th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous light and shadows
January 16th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close