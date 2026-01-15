Previous
icy river, long shadows by amyk
icy river, long shadows

forecast for the rest of January calling for extra cold weather, 7F (-13C) this morning…at least the sun was out!
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Awesome capture. Can't believe that you got out in that cold weather.
January 16th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous light and shadows
January 16th, 2026  
