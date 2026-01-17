Previous
gray winter day by amyk
Photo 4036

gray winter day

Yesterday at Emerson Park…not a b&w but might as well be…
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

slaabs ace
A very wintery scene.
January 18th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
A neat, chilly winter image.
January 18th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely atmospheric shot and I like the shape of the trees in the middle
January 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact