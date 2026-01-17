Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4036
gray winter day
Yesterday at Emerson Park…not a b&w but might as well be…
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5148
photos
203
followers
265
following
1105% complete
View this month »
4029
4030
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th January 2026 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
slaabs
ace
A very wintery scene.
January 18th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
A neat, chilly winter image.
January 18th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely atmospheric shot and I like the shape of the trees in the middle
January 18th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close