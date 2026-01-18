Previous
18january by amyk
Photo 4037

18january

embracing the bleakness…:)
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Love this image
January 19th, 2026  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Beautiful capture!
January 19th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous find and capture
January 19th, 2026  
Julie Ryan ace
Interesting looking tree!
January 19th, 2026  
Babs ace
Love it. Really pops on black. fav.
January 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact