Previous
Photo 4037
18january
embracing the bleakness…:)
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
5
5
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5149
photos
203
followers
265
following
1106% complete
4037
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th January 2026 11:44am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Jerzy
ace
Love this image
January 19th, 2026
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Beautiful capture!
January 19th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous find and capture
January 19th, 2026
Julie Ryan
ace
Interesting looking tree!
January 19th, 2026
Babs
ace
Love it. Really pops on black. fav.
January 19th, 2026
