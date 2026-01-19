Previous
Snow-phie by amyk
Snow-phie

52week challenge week 3 “funny,silly”. Sophie likes to stick her face in the snow; not sure what she’s looking for?
amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
mittens (Marilyn)
That's so funny and too cute.
January 20th, 2026  
Kathy
The pink gear really pops of Sophie.
January 20th, 2026  
Heather
So sweet! That's quite an intent look in her eyes, too! Fav
January 20th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski
Makes me laugh
January 20th, 2026  
Babs
Ha ha she is having fun
January 20th, 2026  
Corinne C
A pup having fun in the snow! What a cute face!
January 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
