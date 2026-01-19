Sign up
Previous
Photo 4038
Snow-phie
52week challenge week 3 “funny,silly”. Sophie likes to stick her face in the snow; not sure what she’s looking for?
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
6
8
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5150
photos
203
followers
265
following
1106% complete
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
Views
28
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th January 2026 12:57pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
52wc-2026-w3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That's so funny and too cute.
January 20th, 2026
Kathy
ace
The pink gear really pops of Sophie.
January 20th, 2026
Heather
ace
So sweet! That's quite an intent look in her eyes, too! Fav
January 20th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Makes me laugh
January 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
Ha ha she is having fun
January 20th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A pup having fun in the snow! What a cute face!
January 20th, 2026
