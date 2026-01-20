Sign up
Photo 4039
20january
…a winter scene
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5151
photos
203
followers
265
following
1106% complete
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th January 2026 12:29pm
Annie D
ace
Lovely winter scene :)
January 21st, 2026
