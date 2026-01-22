Previous
22january by amyk
Photo 4041

22january

from our afternoon walk
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I like the chilly but peaceful feeling of this seat in the park.
January 23rd, 2026  
jackie edwards ace
Pretty! Stay warm!!!
January 23rd, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Pure enticement! I want to sit and that seat!!
January 23rd, 2026  
