Previous
Photo 4042
23january
ivy on the fence; thought the light coming through the crack was interesting but now it seems like a distraction…too darn cold (windchill -20F, -28C)to be outside taking photos though
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5154
photos
202
followers
264
following
1107% complete
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd January 2026 12:33pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very captivating
January 24th, 2026
Rick
ace
Cool capture. Yeah, that sounds a little bit too cold to be out.
January 24th, 2026
Babs
ace
Lovely textures
January 24th, 2026
