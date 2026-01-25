Sign up
Previous
Photo 4044
in the woods
yes, Christmas is over…however, we came across this decorated tree on our walk today…Barstow Woods is a 24acre city park not far from our house…mostly wooded area with trails, a popular dog walking park
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
5
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
25th January 2026 1:38pm
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Such a lovely shot
January 26th, 2026
*lynn
ace
delightful
January 26th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Love this image
January 26th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
What a fun surprise
January 26th, 2026
Rick
ace
Great find and capture.
January 26th, 2026
