Previous
28january by amyk
Photo 4047

28january

overcast and still cold (high today was 17F/-8C) but made myself take a real camera outside for a few minutes
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nice capture. Stay warm.
January 29th, 2026  
Bill
Looks like you have about the same weather which we do. Always good to see a Hairy.
January 29th, 2026  
Rick ace
Great shot. Glad you got out today.
January 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact