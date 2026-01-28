Sign up
Previous
Photo 4047
28january
overcast and still cold (high today was 17F/-8C) but made myself take a real camera outside for a few minutes
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5160
photos
203
followers
265
following
1108% complete
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
4041
4042
1023
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
11
3
3
365
COOLPIX P1000
28th January 2026 12:25pm
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture. Stay warm.
January 29th, 2026
Bill
Looks like you have about the same weather which we do. Always good to see a Hairy.
January 29th, 2026
Rick
ace
Great shot. Glad you got out today.
January 29th, 2026
