30january by amyk
Photo 4049

30january

Heavily edited to highlight the brown leaves in the late afternoon winter sun
30th January 2026

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Al C ace
Very well edited too
January 31st, 2026  
Rick ace
Great capture and edit.
January 31st, 2026  
Jessica Eby ace
Looks really cool, good job!
January 31st, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and edit, such wonderful warm tones.
January 31st, 2026  
