Previous
January ends by amyk
Photo 4050

January ends

…and hopefully February will bring a chance to get out and about a little more so I can photograph something besides our hydrangea vine :)
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
We can only hope! :) This is beautiful!
February 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact