Previous
day2 by amyk
Photo 4052

day2

temperatures a little milder today but it has snowed all day…not complaining as so many are dealing with much more snow and ice…day 2 b&w February with “contrast” as the theme this week
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
cracking black and white Amy
February 2nd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely scene with the bench.
February 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wpmderful
February 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Lonesome and moody.
February 2nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely black & white.
February 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact