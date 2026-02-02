Sign up
Photo 4052
Photo 4052
day2
temperatures a little milder today but it has snowed all day…not complaining as so many are dealing with much more snow and ice…day 2 b&w February with “contrast” as the theme this week
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
5
5
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5167
photos
203
followers
265
following
1110% complete
4045
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
4047
1024
4048
4049
4050
1025
4051
4052
Views
28
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd February 2026 1:24pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
for2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
cracking black and white Amy
February 2nd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely scene with the bench.
February 2nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wpmderful
February 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
Lonesome and moody.
February 2nd, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely black & white.
February 3rd, 2026
