day3 by amyk
our yard night lights highlighting the neighbor’s birch tree…for the February month of b&w, 1st theme is “contrast”…also tagged for 52week challenge, weeek 5 “shadows&silhouettes”
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Walks @ 7 ace
This is fabulous, on black it has a great spooky vibe, FAV!
February 4th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow, absolutely gorgeous
February 4th, 2026  
Babs ace
Excellent contrasts.
February 4th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Well done for the theme!
February 4th, 2026  
