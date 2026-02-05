Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4055
day5
day 5 of b&w February, theme “contrast”. This is the conservatory (greenhouse) at Dow Gardens. Evidently snow melt from the roof is creating these ice formations that look like stalagmites
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5171
photos
204
followers
265
following
1110% complete
View this month »
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
4053
4054
4055
Latest from all albums
4050
1025
4051
4052
4053
4054
1026
4055
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th February 2026 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
Rick
ace
Wow, cool capture.
February 6th, 2026
Diana
ace
Amazing capture of this unusual sight.
February 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close