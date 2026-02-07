Previous
day7 by amyk
Photo 4057

day7

b&w February, day 7 theme is “contrast”
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely snow cap.
February 7th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the simplicity
February 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice one !
February 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely contrast!
February 7th, 2026  
GaryW ace
Love the tuft of snow.
February 7th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very nice, and I love the snow!
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact