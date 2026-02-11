Sign up
Previous
Photo 4061
day11
February b&w month, day 11…theme this week is shapes and composition…more orchids from the Dow Gardens greenhouse, struggled with this b&w conversion…it will have to do for today :)
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5180
photos
204
followers
264
following
1112% complete
View this month »
Tags
for2026
Mags
ace
So lovely in b&w! Nice contrast and shapes.
February 12th, 2026
