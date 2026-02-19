Previous
February b&w, theme this week is “textures”…short on ideas today, part of the window in our front door
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Diana ace
a stunning window with lovely shapes and textures.
February 20th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous window.
February 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a beautiful design
February 20th, 2026  
