Previous
Photo 4068
day19
February b&w, theme this week is “textures”…short on ideas today, part of the window in our front door
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
3
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4068
Diana
ace
a stunning window with lovely shapes and textures.
February 20th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous window.
February 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a beautiful design
February 20th, 2026
