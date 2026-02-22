Previous
Last week of February b&w month; focusing on the overall atmosphere of the image…going for a nostalgic feel here.
Still struggling of course after the death of my husband a week ago. Thank you all for the kind words.
amyK

Mags ace
Beautiful image. Stay the course, Amy. Prayers for comfort!
February 23rd, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Oh AMy, so sad to hear re your husband. What a heart breaker
February 23rd, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
You have nailed the nostalgic feel. Wonderful image. My thoughts are with you as you continue to struggle with the loss of your husband.
February 23rd, 2026  
