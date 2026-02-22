Sign up
Previous
Photo 4071
day22
Last week of February b&w month; focusing on the overall atmosphere of the image…going for a nostalgic feel here.
Still struggling of course after the death of my husband a week ago. Thank you all for the kind words.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5190
photos
204
followers
264
following
1115% complete
View this month »
4064
4065
4066
4067
4068
4069
4070
4071
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
22nd February 2026 8:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful image. Stay the course, Amy. Prayers for comfort!
February 23rd, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
Oh AMy, so sad to hear re your husband. What a heart breaker
February 23rd, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
You have nailed the nostalgic feel. Wonderful image. My thoughts are with you as you continue to struggle with the loss of your husband.
February 23rd, 2026
