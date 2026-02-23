Previous
day23 by amyk
Photo 4072

day23

last week of February b&w, focusing on tones and their use in the overall image…trying for some still life minimalism
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact