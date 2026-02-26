Sign up
Previous
Photo 4075
day26
…waiting for the dog to go back in the house…
February b&w month
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
4
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5194
photos
204
followers
264
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th February 2026 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
slaabs
ace
Looks like he might be waiting for some nuts too :)
February 27th, 2026
eDorre
ace
Picture of patience
February 27th, 2026
Mags
ace
LOL! Such a cute expression!
February 27th, 2026
Rick
ace
Great shot. Looks like he's getting a little impatient. :-)
February 27th, 2026
