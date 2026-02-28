Sign up
Previous
Photo 4078
day28
February b&w month comes to an end…at the beginning of the month I was picking out some new dishes and I suspect I was influenced by the b&w mode in my brain :)
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
2
1
amyK
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
for2026
Shutterbug
ace
I love your selection. Beautiful.
March 1st, 2026
Rick
ace
Fits right in. Great shot.
March 1st, 2026
