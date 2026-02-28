Previous
day28 by amyk
February b&w month comes to an end…at the beginning of the month I was picking out some new dishes and I suspect I was influenced by the b&w mode in my brain :)
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

amyK

I love your selection. Beautiful.
March 1st, 2026  
Fits right in. Great shot.
March 1st, 2026  
