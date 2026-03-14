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Previous
Photo 4092
14march
day 14 of rainbow month “indigo/purple”…thanks for the kind words yesterday…new grandson Benjamin arrived last night…10lbs 1.6oz…everyone doing well
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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amyK
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@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
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12
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5
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
14th March 2026 7:37pm
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rainbow-2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Congratulations on the birth of your grandson ! Wishing all the family well .
A lovely image for the rainbow !
March 15th, 2026
Kathy
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Lovely still life. Congratulations on the newest member of the family.
March 15th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Congratulations on the arrival of Benjamin, he's decent size!
March 15th, 2026
Mags
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Pretty bottle!
March 15th, 2026
Rick Schies
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Nice photo and congratulations on the new Grandson
March 15th, 2026
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A lovely image for the rainbow !