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14march by amyk
Photo 4092

14march

day 14 of rainbow month “indigo/purple”…thanks for the kind words yesterday…new grandson Benjamin arrived last night…10lbs 1.6oz…everyone doing well
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Congratulations on the birth of your grandson ! Wishing all the family well .
A lovely image for the rainbow !
March 15th, 2026  
Kathy ace
Lovely still life. Congratulations on the newest member of the family.
March 15th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Congratulations on the arrival of Benjamin, he's decent size!
March 15th, 2026  
Mags ace
Pretty bottle!
March 15th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Nice photo and congratulations on the new Grandson
March 15th, 2026  
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