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18march by amyk
Photo 4096

18march

yellow…the Big Bird stool has been in use for 40 years; it is in rough shape even without the edit :)
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Shutterbug ace
Well used and still appreciated.
March 19th, 2026  
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