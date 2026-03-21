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Previous
Photo 4099
21march
today’s color “indigo” (tried to bring out the purple color of the grapes…even though they are red grapes) :)
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
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7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st March 2026 9:00pm
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rainbow-2026
eDorre
ace
Lovely presentation
March 22nd, 2026
Gayle
The ones are great.
March 22nd, 2026
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