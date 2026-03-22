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22march by amyk
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22march

rainbow month; pink today…earrings received for Mother’s Day probably 35 years ago…
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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