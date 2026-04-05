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5april by amyk
Photo 4114

5april

red-bellied woodpecker at the suet feeder
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Mags ace
Amazing capture!
April 6th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect photograph
April 7th, 2026  
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