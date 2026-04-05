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Photo 4114
5april
red-bellied woodpecker at the suet feeder
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
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3
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2
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2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
6th April 2026 4:52pm
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Mags
ace
Amazing capture!
April 6th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Perfect photograph
April 7th, 2026
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