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struggling by amyk
Photo 4115

struggling

weather is alternating between cold and rain days so although the crocuses are showing they aren’t looking too happy
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Mags ace
A lovely little bloom!
April 6th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely presentation
April 7th, 2026  
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