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Previous
Photo 4116
7april
watching the flower beds every day for signs of Spring…the squill is always a front-runner :)
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
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365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
7th April 2026 6:12pm
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Mags
ace
How lovely and so different.
April 7th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Pretty
April 8th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Pretty!
April 8th, 2026
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