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7april by amyk
Photo 4116

7april

watching the flower beds every day for signs of Spring…the squill is always a front-runner :)
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Mags ace
How lovely and so different.
April 7th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
April 8th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Pretty!
April 8th, 2026  
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