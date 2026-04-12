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Previous
Photo 4121
12april
a few more crocuses have appeared and they look a little perkier
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
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8
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3
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3
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
12th April 2026 3:36pm
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Mags
ace
So pretty!
April 13th, 2026
Corinne C
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Lovely
April 13th, 2026
Shutterbug
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Such a beautiful springtime image.
April 13th, 2026
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