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13april by amyk
Photo 4122

13april

just a squirrel posing for a moment…
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that tail!
April 14th, 2026  
Diana ace
So adorable!
April 14th, 2026  
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