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Previous
Photo 4123
14april
Yes, another butterfly
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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amyK
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@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
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14
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3
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4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th April 2026 9:51am
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gloria jones
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Excellent capture of the lovely butterfly
April 15th, 2026
Shutterbug
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New to me. Beautiful butterfly and capture.
April 15th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Great shot
April 15th, 2026
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