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Previous
Photo 4124
15april
these were in the Dow Gardens conservatory; iPhone says Cape Primrose
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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amyK
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@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
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7
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3
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th April 2026 9:23am
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Rick Schies
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They have a beautiful pattern
April 16th, 2026
Mags
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Exquisite capture!
April 16th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Incredible beauty
April 16th, 2026
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