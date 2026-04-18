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Photo 4127
18april
yet another…
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th April 2026 9:23am
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Shutterbug
ace
Another really special butterfly.
April 19th, 2026
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