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Previous
Photo 4128
19april
yes, it is snowing…with green grass in the background
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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amyK
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@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
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7
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2
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2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
19th April 2026 3:10pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
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Such a cutie
April 20th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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what a mix
April 20th, 2026
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