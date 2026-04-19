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19april by amyk
Photo 4128

19april

yes, it is snowing…with green grass in the background
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a cutie
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what a mix
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