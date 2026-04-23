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Photo 4132
23april
taking a photo of the blue jay on the left when the second one hopped in the frame
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
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1
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2
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365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
23rd April 2026 6:59pm
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Gayle
I especially like the different shades of blue
April 24th, 2026
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