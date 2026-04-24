Previous
24april by amyk
Photo 4133

24april

it was becoming overcast and this goldfinch stood out so nicely
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
He's very cute
April 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact