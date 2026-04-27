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Song sparrow by amyk
Photo 4136

Song sparrow

at Nayanquing Point wildlife area for some long-awaited bird watching…I need the practice—took loads of bad photos but managed a few I was happy with
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Teresa F ace
Nice shot!
April 28th, 2026  
*lynn ace
sweet capture and beautiful tones ... the sparrow looks very small
April 28th, 2026  
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