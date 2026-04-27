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Previous
Photo 4136
Song sparrow
at Nayanquing Point wildlife area for some long-awaited bird watching…I need the practice—took loads of bad photos but managed a few I was happy with
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
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11
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2
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1
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365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
27th April 2026 12:05pm
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Teresa F
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Nice shot!
April 28th, 2026
*lynn
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sweet capture and beautiful tones ... the sparrow looks very small
April 28th, 2026
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