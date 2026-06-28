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Previous
Photo 4198
28june
egrets trying for some symmetry
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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amyK
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@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
22nd June 2026 10:44am
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Rick Schies
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Works very well
June 29th, 2026
Mags
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A lovely capture.
June 29th, 2026
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