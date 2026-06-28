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28june by amyk
Photo 4198

28june

egrets trying for some symmetry
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Rick Schies ace
Works very well
June 29th, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely capture.
June 29th, 2026  
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