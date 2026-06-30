Previous
30june by amyk
Photo 4200

30june

too hot to be outside for long; a quick shot from the garden
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Your right!
July 1st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Lovely
July 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact