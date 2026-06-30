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Previous
Photo 4200
30june
too hot to be outside for long; a quick shot from the garden
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5360
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th June 2026 9:02pm
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Dorothy
ace
Your right!
July 1st, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Lovely
July 1st, 2026
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