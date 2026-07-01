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Photo 4201
1july
Yet another flower…with the oppressive heat, multiple plumbing problems, a needed car repair and I took a tumble while trying to do yard work…a flower photo was all I managed.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st July 2026 6:59pm
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