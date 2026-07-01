Previous
1july by amyk
Photo 4201

1july

Yet another flower…with the oppressive heat, multiple plumbing problems, a needed car repair and I took a tumble while trying to do yard work…a flower photo was all I managed.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact