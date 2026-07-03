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3july by amyk
Photo 4203

3july

mosaic effect on a shot of some daylilies
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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eDorre ace
Very pretty. I like your composition and edit
July 4th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
July 4th, 2026  
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