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Photo 4203
3july
mosaic effect on a shot of some daylilies
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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amyK
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@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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eDorre
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Very pretty. I like your composition and edit
July 4th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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sweet
July 4th, 2026
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