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Photo 4204
4july
another flower edit
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
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5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
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365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd July 2026 6:44pm
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Kathy
ace
I like the high key look.
July 5th, 2026
Mags
ace
Very beautiful!
July 5th, 2026
Jane Pittenger
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You made them pop nicely
July 5th, 2026
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