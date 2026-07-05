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Previous
Photo 4205
5july
Spirea in bloom
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
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1
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365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd July 2026 6:46pm
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Babs
ace
So pretty what a mass of tiny flowers
July 6th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Lovely
July 6th, 2026
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