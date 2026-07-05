Previous
5july by amyk
Photo 4205

5july

Spirea in bloom
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
So pretty what a mass of tiny flowers
July 6th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Lovely
July 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact