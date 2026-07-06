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a flower and a bug by amyk
Photo 4206

a flower and a bug

used iPhone to ID the bug and was surprised to learn it is a Lightning Bug (Photinus pyralis)
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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eDorre ace
Very cool combo
July 7th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super nature shot
July 7th, 2026  
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