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Previous
Photo 4207
me and my shadow
caught my eye…
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
4
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5368
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th July 2026 8:10am
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KWind
ace
Fun shot! I love the light and shadows!
July 8th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I love the shadows behind the vibrant green flower.
July 8th, 2026
Gayle
This is so great!
July 8th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous shadows
July 8th, 2026
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