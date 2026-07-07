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me and my shadow by amyk
Photo 4207

me and my shadow

caught my eye…
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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KWind ace
Fun shot! I love the light and shadows!
July 8th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I love the shadows behind the vibrant green flower.
July 8th, 2026  
Gayle
This is so great!
July 8th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous shadows
July 8th, 2026  
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